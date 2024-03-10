Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 95,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,026 shares of company stock valued at $414,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.96. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

