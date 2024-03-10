Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,390 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

