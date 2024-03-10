Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NFE stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.