Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% during the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 145.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 173.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $1,742,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.