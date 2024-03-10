Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 239.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,078,000 after buying an additional 128,763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $355.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.38. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

