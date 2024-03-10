Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,156 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Weis Markets by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $65.88 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

WMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

