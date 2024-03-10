Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.85. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

