Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American States Water alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American States Water by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American States Water by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American States Water by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AWR opened at $72.30 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on American States Water

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.