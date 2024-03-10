Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after buying an additional 200,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.