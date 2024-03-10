Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bel Fuse worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.9 %

BELFB opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

