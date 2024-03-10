Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $20,209,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 504.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $69,047,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

