Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. State of Wyoming raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.