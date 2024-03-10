Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.66. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

