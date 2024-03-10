Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $366,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

