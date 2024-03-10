Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $379,000 Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Get Frontline alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Frontline by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 171,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FRO opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRO

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.