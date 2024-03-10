Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

