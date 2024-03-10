Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 952.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $146.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.