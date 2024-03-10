Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Bwcp LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 43,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TYL opened at $420.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,150 shares of company stock worth $19,910,506. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.