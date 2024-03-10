Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

HWKN stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $73.47.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

