Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Cut by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Amdocs worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.74 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.