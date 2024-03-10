American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

