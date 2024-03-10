Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 161.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 416,431 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $76,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

