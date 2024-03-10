Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 14,145 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.36% of Essent Group worth $68,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $53.96 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $56.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.