Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Paycom Software worth $82,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $181.22 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.