Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $68.06 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,576 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of WNS worth $68,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get WNS alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WNS by 64.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after acquiring an additional 586,694 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in WNS by 62.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 19.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,697,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Stock Up 2.2 %

WNS opened at $58.78 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.