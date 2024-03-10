Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $69.37 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034,334 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

KDP stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 263,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,292 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

