Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $83.08 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,979 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Avient worth $83,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Avient by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,185,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,501,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $41.34 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

