Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Albemarle worth $70,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $255.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

