Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,028 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pool worth $82,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $415.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.94. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

