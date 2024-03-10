Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 169,365 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $67,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UBS Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,403 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

