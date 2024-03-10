Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 182,300 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $68,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

