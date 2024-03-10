Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008,529 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Discover Financial Services worth $85,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

