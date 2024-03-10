Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 102,704 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.01% of Lamar Advertising worth $85,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.5% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

