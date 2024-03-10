Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 143,138 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,138 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $68,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 138,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

