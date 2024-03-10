Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 17,589 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $79,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $174.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

