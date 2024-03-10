Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 18,262 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $68,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

