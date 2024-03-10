Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of NVR worth $79,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

NVR opened at $7,654.99 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,150.32 and a 1-year high of $7,825.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,572.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.