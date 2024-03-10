Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 75,724 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.63% of Nexstar Media Group worth $79,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.40.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,209. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.