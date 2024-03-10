Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Position Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

