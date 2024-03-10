AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Visteon worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visteon by 729.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.00 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

