AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,340 shares of company stock worth $2,507,677. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

