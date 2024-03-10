AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 298,728 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.