Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.60

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $187.60 and last traded at $186.98, with a volume of 84191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $558,916.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,606 shares of company stock worth $19,347,666. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

