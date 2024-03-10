Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Ashland worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

