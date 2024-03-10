AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of ASTS opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

