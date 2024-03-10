Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Atkore worth $74,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Quarry LP lifted its position in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Atkore by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of ATKR opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $175.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.85.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,465 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,221. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

