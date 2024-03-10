Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

