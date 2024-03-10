Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Autins Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.41. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and supplies acoustic and thermal management solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; various processes, which include manufacturing, research and development, program management, and conversion, as well as tooling and component design and testing; and technical support that includes acoustics and thermal experts, diagnosis, tailored solutions.

