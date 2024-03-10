Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

