Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHY opened at $11.69 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

